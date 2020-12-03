Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking with intent to kill in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has been charged with the kidnapping and carjacking of a woman in Henrico County in September 2019.
According to a release, a federal grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday.
Allegations in the indictment say that on Sept. 18, 2019, Devon Allen Odell Scott, 38, of Edgewood, abducted a woman for the purpose of committing sexual assault on and robbery of that same victim. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, in the course of the kidnapping, Scott forcibly carjacked the victim’s vehicle with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm to that victim.
If convicted, authorities say Scott faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which, according to a release, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- "He killed two people," the victim's son said. "I feel like if I killed two people I would have been on the news."
- Officers said the victim was pumping gas when the suspect pulled into the station a fired multiple shots at him. While this was happening, the victim was able to grab his firearm and then returned fire at the suspect.
- The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.
- Police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing it out of Jeep into busy Oklahoma intersectionPolice in Oklahoma are asking the public to help identify a suspect who killed a cat by throwing it out of a vehicle while driving through a busy intersection.
- Police are investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning on Phaup Street in Richmond.
- Sgt. Rollins with the Chesterfield Police Department tweeted photos of the accident and said the man was uninjured but highly intoxicated.
- Houston police are investigating the death of an Instagram influencer found unclothed on the side of the road over the weekend.
- Federal court documents unsealed Tuesday show the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a "secret lobbying scheme" and a related bribery conspiracy scheme related to a Presidential Pardon.
- A Petersburg gunshot victim is being airlifted to a Richmond hospital with critical injuries following a shooting.
- Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint.