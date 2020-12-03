Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking with intent to kill in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has been charged with the kidnapping and carjacking of a woman in Henrico County in September 2019.

According to a release, a federal grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday.

Allegations in the indictment say that on Sept. 18, 2019, Devon Allen Odell Scott, 38, of Edgewood, abducted a woman for the purpose of committing sexual assault on and robbery of that same victim. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, in the course of the kidnapping, Scott forcibly carjacked the victim’s vehicle with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm to that victim.

If convicted, authorities say Scott faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which, according to a release, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.