Man charged with murder after missing person found dead in woods in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man faces second-degree murder charges after an Emporia man was found dead in the woods.

According to Emporia Police Department, 29-year-old Demetrious Kearney was found in the 1500 block of Reese Street on Sunday, Nov. 8, after being reported missing. Authorities say Kearney had not returned home since around 3 p.m. the day before, in the area of Reese Street.

“Officers located Mr. Kearney in the woods deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” authorities said in a statement. “The crime scene was processed by detectives of the Emporia Police Department and Mr. Kearney was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.”

Police say information led them to Rahmiiyl Jennings, who was identified and charged in the alleged murder of Demetrious Kearney.

In addition to second-degree murder charges, Kearney is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at Southside Regional Jail without bond with a court date pending.

