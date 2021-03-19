Man charged with murder in killing of Petersburg woman found shot to death in parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a homicide.

On Friday, March 19 around 2:05 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of S. South Street, the Henry William Townhomes, for a report of a person shot.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a female victim dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Erica Eldridge, 31, of Petersburg.

Kevin Craig, 45, also of Petersburg was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder and firearm charges. Craig is being held without bond.