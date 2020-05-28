Man charged with murder in killing of Richmond woman found shot to death on bike trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers said Thursday an 18-year-old man suspected of killing a 22-year-old woman on a bike trail earlier this month is now charged with her murder.

On May 13, authorities were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a person down on a bicycle path just before 10:15 a.m. On the scene, officers said they found 22-year-old Dominique Danzy of Richmond. According to police, the 22-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

Two days later, on Friday, May 15, police said 18-year-old Jamar Paxton of Mechanicsville was taken into custody. He was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Thursday, police formally charged Paxton Jr. with first-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

