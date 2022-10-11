15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was caught in the crossfire of a shooting, and killed in Richmond’s northside Monday, Sept. 12.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After initially facing an attempted murder charge, the man arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond has been charged with first-degree murder.

Online court records show that Rarmil Malick Coley Pettiford, who was arrested on Sept. 13, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. He also faces multiple weapons charges, including discharging a firearm from a vehicle and in a public place, according to the records.

Humphrey was walking to a store on Sept. 12 when she was shot and killed near Gilpin Court. Police said its preliminary investigation found the teen was struck in the crossfire between two groups.

Humphrey’s cousin, Ricky Johnson, told 8News’ Autumn Childress in September that it is believed that Pettiford did not pull the trigger that night but was involved in the deadly shooting.

“This is just the driver, but at least we have somebody right now that can put the rest of the links together,” Johnson told Childress. “My family suffered a tragic loss.”

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin declined to comment on the new charges for Pettiford, citing her office’s policy against addressing pending cases.