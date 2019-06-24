1  of  5
Man charged with murder of Newport News dentist

by: WAVY Newsroom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest days after the deadly shooting of a longtime Newport News dentist and military veteran.

42-year-old Kelly Michael Vance was arrested in the first block of Harris Creek Road in Hampton around 7:40 p.m. Friday and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police clarified Vance was the person of interest officers were looking for in the case.

Police say he fatally shot Dr. William Trolenberg, 65, outside of Trolenberg’s office, Deer Park Dental, near the intersection of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Trolenberg was found shot near his car in the parking lot. He later died at the hospital.

“This happened in a residential area and in the…early evening, just after 5 o’clock. That’s a concern for me,” said Police Chief Steve Drew following the shooting.

The police department and community held a prayer vigil on Thursday in the wake of the shooting.

“It, it’s shocking,” said Trolenberg’s friend James Pucci. “It hurts. It’s like a family member getting killed … he was a great fellow. He helped everyone.”

Trolenberg was just two years from retirement.

Though an arrest has been made, police say the investigation is still ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates on this breaking news.

