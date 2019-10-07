Man charged with rape, murder of VCU administrator

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man has been charged in the murder of a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator back in May.

Thomas E. Clark, 59, of the 7100 block of Horsepen Road, Henrico County, was indicted Monday on charges of murder, rape, and abduction with intent to defile.

Clark was picked up a week after 53-year-old Suzanne A. Fairman’s murder, police said. He was jailed on charges not directly related to the homicide investigation.

“Knowing Clark was taken into custody so quickly was a relief for everyone involved in the investigation,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino. “I wish we could have shared that information sooner with the community, but we didn’t want to release his name until we had all the evidence collected to present to the grand jury.”

Suzanne A. Fairman’s home in the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road

Richmond Police were called to Fairman’s home, located in the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road, on the night of May 9 for a welfare check. Once they arrived, they found Fairman, who was face down in the tub located in the main bathroom, according to court documents.

The welfare check was prompted because Fairman was supposed to have been traveling to Florida, but never arrived, court documents show. The affidavit also revealed that water was running and a knife with blood on it was visible on the counter in the same bathroom.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairman was an operational administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University.

VCU’s website

Scott Fairman, her son, spoke to 8News days after the death of his mother.

“This process hasn’t been easy,” he told 8News in May. “It’s been the most difficult time of my life.”

Suzanne A. Fairman and her son Scott Fairman

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Person of interest in custody months after woman found dead in Richmond home

RELATED: Grieving son desperate for answers after mother found murdered in Richmond home

RELATED: Police: Richmond woman found face down in tub near bloody knife was murdered