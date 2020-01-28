Man charged with sex trafficking following Henrico County incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man has been charged with sex trafficking following an incident that happened in Henrico County last year.

Robert Lee Wilhite III was arrested in New York and extradited to Henrico County for an outstanding warrant for commercial sex trafficking.

According to Henrico Police, on October 23, 2019, an ad was located on an escort website and an agreement was made. When officers arrived at the hotel, two women were located in the room officers were directed to.

After officers spoke with the women, they were arrested for keeping a bawdy place and possession of marijuana. Police also determined a man had been at the hotel, too, and was trafficking both of the women.

Wilhite was booked at Henrico Jail East last Wednesday night.