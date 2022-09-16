STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at various stores and then ran away after he was caught by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Panera Bread employees at Stafford Market Place told deputies on Thursday that a man tried to use counterfeit money for his order and left the fake bill after he was denied, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The post said the man, identified as 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge of Washington, D.C., was later found at a nearly Jersey’s Mike and was approached by a sergeant who asked to speak with him. Cartledge then took off running, leading the officers to chase after him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cartledge was eventually caught and ordered to the ground. The social media post from authorities said Deputy C.M. Ramirez handcuffed Cartledge, who “resisted and received a dose of OC Spray to complete the arrest.”

Officers found seven fake bills and discovered that Carledge had also used fake bills at nearby Starbucks and Bob Evans stores, the sheriff’s office said. He has been charged with “possession of fraudulent currency, uttering fraudulent currency and obstruction,” and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, according to the Facebook post.

In Virginia, using fraudulent money is a Class 5 felony, which comes with a potential 10-year sentence.