Man convicted for threatening Capitol Square employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Jan. 29 a Capitol Square operator answered a phone call from 53-year-old Mark R. Wines. Wines cursed at and threatened the operator saying, he was going to “come down there with a … shotgun.” The call might have continued but the operator hung up before Wines was finished speaking.

The Division of Capitol Police has been investigating this incident and announced their conviction of Wines on Friday.

“Capitol Police want to assure Commonwealth of Virginia employees that we will not tolerate anyone making threats against them, whether those threats are intended to intimidate or lead to physical harm,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the division’s chief. “We will investigate all such matters and work with prosecutors to bring those responsible to justice.”

He was convicted Tuesday in the Richmond General District Court on a single count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, this is a Class One misdemeanor.

Capitol Police say Wines plead guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with the entire term suspended for three years. In addition to this, Wines was ordered to not contact any state or local government agencies by telephone or email.

