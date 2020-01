PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A man was shot early Saturday Morning, and police are investigating.

Officers went to Sixth and Accomack Streets at approximately 3:00 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found a black man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime solvers at (804) – 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.