Man critically injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Henrico’s East End Wednesday afternoon.
According to county police, officers were called to the area of Fayette Circle and Fayette Avenue following reports of shots fired just before 5:30 p.m.
Police en route learned that a shooting had occurred with one man being taken to a nearby hospital with critical injures. No details on a suspect or motive were made available by Henrico Police.
Anyone with information no matter how small is asked to call 501-5000 or 780-1000.
