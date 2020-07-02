Man critically injured in Henrico shooting

Henrico Police were called to the area of Fayette Circle and Fayette Ave for the report of shots fired at 5:25 pm. on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo courtesy of HCPD)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Henrico’s East End Wednesday afternoon.

According to county police, officers were called to the area of Fayette Circle and Fayette Avenue following reports of shots fired just before 5:30 p.m.

Police en route learned that a shooting had occurred with one man being taken to a nearby hospital with critical injures. No details on a suspect or motive were made available by Henrico Police.

Anyone with information no matter how small is asked to call 501-5000 or 780-1000.

