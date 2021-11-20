Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting on Saturday evening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg on Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help in obtaining more information about the incident.

Police say a shooting call came in at 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to Elm Street and found a male victim outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transported by air to another hospital in Richmond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit tips anonymously using the P3 app.