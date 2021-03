PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 800 block of Hinton Street in Petersburg.

Police tell 8News the victim is being flown to Richmond for treatment.

The Petersburg Police Department tweeted they were at the scene and that there is no threat to the public at this time. No one has been arrested for the shooting yet.

Anyone with additional information about the crime can contact PPD at (804)732-4222 or at http://P3tips.com.