Man dead following shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth

Crime

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics were pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events