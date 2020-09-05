Man dead following shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.
When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics were pronounced the man dead on the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the victim as the incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story.
