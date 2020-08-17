Man dies after being shot in Shockoe Bottom, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police were called downtown early Monday morning to respond to a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was found in the parking lot of a business in the 1700 block of East Broad Street around 1:29 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said several cars, including motorcycles were seen leaving the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123.

