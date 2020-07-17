Man dies after fight outside club on Jeff Davis Hwy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after one person died Thursday following a fight at a club over the weekend.

According to police, on Saturday, June 11 two men arrived with injuries they had sustained the night before during a fight at a club on the 7200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

One victim sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

“The second victim reported that he and the other victim were assaulted by an unknown suspect or suspects,” Chesterfield Police said.

Based on information from the second victim, police created a sketch of a man who may be involved in the incident outside the nightclub.

The identity of the victim who died is being withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of this unknown man is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125