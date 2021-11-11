Man dies at Chippenham Hospital following shooting at unknown location

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was dropped off at Chippenham Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso on Thursday evening.

According to the Richmond Police Department, he arrived at the hospital at 8:38 p.m. He died at the hospital soon after arriving.

Police were unable to provide a time or location for where the shooting occurred but tell 8News that they are investigating and don’t believe the shooting was self-inflicted.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.