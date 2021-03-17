Man dies at hospital following random gunfire incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting on Hull Street Road on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 5700 block at 1:47 p.m. for reports of random gunfire.

Once on the scene they began investigating but did not find a victim. Around 10 minutes later, Marquez Warden was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries from the shooting.

He appeared to have gunshot wounds and passed away at the hospital. The medical examiner is working to determine cause of death.

Police confirmed that he was at the scene of the “random gunfire” on Tuesday.