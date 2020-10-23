Man dies following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police said they responded to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Epperson Avenue for a report of random gunfire around 12:45 a.m.

According to officers, when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot in the 4700 block of Epperson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.