Man dies in Westmoreland County crash, police continue search for vehicle that may have caused it

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a crash that left a man dead in the Northern Neck back in August.

On Saturday, August 28, around 12:38 p.m., police responded to a crash on James Monroe Highway at the intersection with Stony Knoll Road.

At the current stage of the investigation, police have determined that a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling west on James Monroe Highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Dodge, Calvin L. Harris, Jr., of Colonial Beach, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash investigation is ongoing but police suggest that a blue sedan may have had a role in the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police at #77 or 804-609-5656.