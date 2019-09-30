Man enters backdoor of restaurant and attempts to rob workers, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man who entered the back door of a Richmond restaurant and attempted to rob its employees.

The incident happened on the 3300 block of Broad Rock Blvd., around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police need help with identifying the suspect.

Police say after entering the backdoor of the restaurant, the suspect implied he had a weapon underneath his shirt and demanded cash and the employee’s wallets.

He ran off with nothing, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a male in his 40s or 50s, standing 6-foot-tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing red sunglasses, a green shirt and khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.