Man expected to recover after Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An man is expected to be OK after being shot in Richmond Tuesday evening.
Richmond Police were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a person shot.
Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
