Man extradited from Guatemala in connection to 2006 murder at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fifteen years after the murder of a 21-year-old at an apartment complex, Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport announced police have caught the suspect.

Dima DeJesus Luna was extradited to Chesterfield County overnight from Guatemala on several indictments related to the murder of Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup.

The homicide happened on September 13, 2006 at the South Pointe Landing Apartments.

At 2:17 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of a suspicious situation at a convenience store near the intersection of Route 1 and Dundas Road.

At that location, officers found an adult male shooting victim in a vehicle — identified later as Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup.

Police followed a blood trail and located another adult male shooting victim in front of Falling Creek Apartments. The victim was transported to an area hospital and ultimately survived his injuries.

The investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive and identified the suspect as, then 31-year-old, Dimas D. Luna.

Dimas D. Luna mugshot (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police were unable to locate Luna, who ended up leaving the country.

In March 2018, detectives obtained indictments for Luna. Authorities began pursuing Luna’s extradition from Guatemala.

His extradition was completed by Chesterfield County Police Department, Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, the United States State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the United State’s Marshall’s Service.

Luna, now aged 46, is facing charges of First Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding and Maliciously Shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

He appeared at the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Friday morning for arraignment and the Chesterfield County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him.

The next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 at 9 a.m. at the Chesterfield Circuit Court.