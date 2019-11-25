Man faces new charges in deadly shooting of hunting dog in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged with fatally shooting a hunting dog in Caroline County last Friday was released on an unsecured bond, authorities said Monday, after additional charges were filed against him.

The owner of the dog reported the shooting to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 22. The Sheriff’s Office said the owner was on an active hunt when they lost the signal from dog’s GPS collar.

The owner told authorities the signal stopped on the property of Adam Beck in the Chilesburg area.

“There was apparent evidence discovered and the deputies remained on scene to prevent the destruction of this evidence,” CCSO said Friday.

Deputies with Animal Control found the dog’s body, two AR-15 rifles and the tracking collar on Beck’s property. He was taken into custody and initially only charged with felony animal cruelty.

On Monday, authorities said additional charges of maiming or killing of an animal, assault, two counts of larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of destruction of property were also filed against Beck.

Beck, who was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, admitted to shooting the dog in a statement sent to 8News. He claimed his actions “were legal, justified, and necessary for our protection.”

Another person, identified as Leigh Beck, has also been charged. According to CCSO, she was charged with two counts of child endangerment by leaving loaded firearms within a child’s reach.

LATEST HEADLINES: