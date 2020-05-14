Man faces robbery, firearm charges in killing of Richmond woman who was found shot to death on bike trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers said they found a 22-year-old lying on a bike trail suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a person down on a bicycle path at 10:13 a.m. On the scene, officers said they found 22-year-old Dominique Danzy of Richmond. According to police, the 22-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said 18-year-old Jamar Paxton of Mechanicsville was taken into custody and has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Authorities said additional charges are pending.

Richmond resident Mary Rousis plays disc golf at Gillies Creek Park on Williamsburg Avenue. She says she was surprised to hear the news.

“Honestly, I know there’s a lot of crime down here so I typically have a friend with me. I never come by myself,” Rousis said. “I used to carry like pepper spray just in case I was playing and it got a little dark. I know it can be a little dangerous down here.”

Rousis was at the park Wednesday morning when police were searching the area.

“There were a couple of cops, a cop car and a dog,” Rousis said. “They were walking all over the course and then they crossed over the parking lot into the woods.”

Richmond resident Ben Elkin also plays disc golf in the area every weekend with friends. He says hearing about the homicide was shocking.

“It’s really odd,” he said. “There’s usually people walking around here all the time. Just enjoying the day.”

The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: