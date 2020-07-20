Man faces up to 80 years for abducting Louisa teen

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was arrested in the abduction of a Louisa County teen last year pleaded guilty to all charges and faces up to 80 years in prison, the county’s top prosecutor announced Monday.

The search for Isabel Hicks, who was reported missing in October 2019, gained national attention after authorities were alerted that she may have been taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Bruce W. Lynch. Hicks was found safely on Oct. 30, 2019 and Lynch was taken into custody.

Lynch was supposed to be arraigned on eight charges linked to the sexual exploitation of a minor but pleaded guilty before going to trial.

“I can’t imagine the feeling of a parent waking up and realizing that their child is missing,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said in a statement. “We are thankful for the many law enforcement agencies involved in this case and the quick action of the citizen who spotted Lynch and the child. Their actions ensured that the child was returned home safely and that the Defendant was held accountable.”

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21 and could face up to 80 years in prison.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.