Man facing charges for the gun used to murder Lucia Bremer

Teenage girl shot and killed outside of her home in Gayton Forest West in Henrico County. (Photo provided by Bremer family)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richard M. Pierce was in court Thursday for charges related the gun used in the murder of Lucia Bremer, according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Pierce appeared in the Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for one misdemeanor count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in connection with a firearm. This was for the incident where a 14-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lucia.

Taylor said she cannot reveal the relationship between the man and the minor because it could identify the 14-year-old.

The fatal shooting took place on March 26. A source told 8News Bremer and another young girl were walking on a path in the Gayton Forest West subdivision as the shooter followed them closely from behind.

The same source said when the suspect approached the girls, Bremer’s friend pushed the gunman back and ran to a nearby house, yelling “gun! gun!” “Less than a second later,” the source said Bremer was shot several times.

On March 27, the 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm of a juvenile.

Last month, a judge found probable cause for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to prosecute a 14-year-old suspect for the murder of Lucia Bremer during an evidentiary hearing.

Pierce is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 1, at 1 p.m.