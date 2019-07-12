Man facing hate crime, attempted murder charges in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing hate crime and attempted murder charges after deputies responded to a call for ‘shots fired’ at a home in Goochland County.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 9, when officers with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone was trying to break into a residence. The caller told dispatchers that he and a friend were being shot at, though both were able to escape the residence and meet authorities at a nearby location to explain the situation.

Details are still unclear, but the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies executed a search warrant and temporarily detained four individuals while they examined the scene. One of them reportedly suffered a drug-induced seizure during the deputies’ investigation but recovered after being administered Narcan.

Deputies eventually arrested one of them – 46-year-old John Clifton Crow — and charged him with two counts of felony attempted murder in the 2nd degree, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two misdemeanor counts of committing a hate crime by assault.

Deputies also seized a weapon, drugs and paraphernalia from the home.

Authorities said none of the victims were injured during the incident.

Crow was transported to Henrico County Jail where he is being held without bond. He is due in court on Monday, July 15.