Man fatally shot by police following multi-city chase that ended in crash killing female passenger

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead following a police chase that began in Newport News and ended in Chesapeake.

State Police tells 10 On Your Side that around 4:55 p.m., the Newport News Police Department attempted to pull over a white 2007 Chevrolet sedan in the southbound lanes of I-664. As the vehicle entered the city of Suffolk, state police took the lead attempting to pull over the vehicle.

State police say the vehicle never exceeded the posted speed limit during the chase.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle then made contact with a state trooper’s vehicle causing them to run off the roadway in separate directions. The sedan ran off the roadway into an embankment and overturned in the tree line, near Route 58.

The driver fled the scene on foot. Police say his female passenger died upon impact.

Within minutes of the crash, a trooper located the suspect walking along the westbound lanes of Route 58. The trooper parked his car and approached the suspect on foot.

Police say the suspect assaulted the trooper as he tried to verbally engage with him. The suspect was then fatally shot by the trooper.

The suspect’s body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Chesapeake for examination and autopsy.

Neither the driver or passenger have been identified.

The trooper was treated at the scene for his minor injuries. Police say he has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is investigating the incident.