CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed inside his Chesterfield home early Monday morning, police said.

An investigation is underway after Matthew Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court on July 11, according to Chesterfield police.

Police were called to the area, which is surrounded by apartment complexes, after receiving a call at around 5:10 a.m. about a man being shot. Officers found Tommaso inside his residence and attempted to save his life, police said, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.