Man fatally shot in Chesterfield, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to officers, the fatal shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Cattail Road around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police say a man was found dead.

According to officers, the fatal shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Cattail Road around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

There, police found a man dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should
contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at
(804) 748-0660.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events