Man fatally shot in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police say a man was found dead.
According to officers, the fatal shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Cattail Road around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
There, police found a man dead at the scene.
The identification of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should
contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at
(804) 748-0660.
