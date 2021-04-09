Man shot and killed outside Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Richmond police say a man has died Friday morning after he was shot outside a convenience store.

Officers responded to a call at North 1st Street and Baker Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived on scene, police found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death.

RPD said detectives have now determined the incident took place in the 100 block of East Baker Street.

A store employee told 8News that the victim was playing the slot machines for about two hours before he was killed and was a regular at the store. About 30 minutes after the man left the store, an employee said they heard eight or nine gunshots go off.

There is no word on a suspect at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.