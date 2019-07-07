Man charged with DUI in Colonial Heights after striking, killing pedestrian

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence Saturday night in Colonial Heights, just outside of Benny’s Tavern, is the result of a fatal pedestrian crash, police confirm to 8News.

It happened in the 3600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights at 9:30 p.m.

Police told 8News the victim was leaving Carini’s Italian Restuarant and was crossing the street towards Benny’s on Boulevard when he was struck. The victim died on the scene.

The victim is a man believed to be in his 40s.

Colonial Heights Police said they transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for examination.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Shane Erick Dent, 34, or the 1500 block of Hardwood Court in Midlothian. He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Dent was processed and released on an unsecured bond. His court date is scheduled for July 15.

Additional charges may be pending.

The investigation is still going. Police plan on releasing the name of the victim once their family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 520-9300. Or call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.