Man fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a man is fighting for his life this morning after an overnight shooting in the city’s Southside.
Police said at about 3 a.m. they responded to a report of a person shot at the 500 block of Stockton Street.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
