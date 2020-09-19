Man fighting for his life after an overnight shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a man is fighting for his life this morning after an overnight shooting in the city’s Southside.

Police said at about 3 a.m. they responded to a report of a person shot at the 500 block of Stockton Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

