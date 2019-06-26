Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in serious condition after being shot in Richmond Tuesday night.

Richmond Police said they responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of North Avenue for a shooting around 9: 13 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

RPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

