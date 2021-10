RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that occurred very early on Monday morning.

According to police, an adult man was shot on Y Street and was found nearby on N 28th Street. Police said they were called to N 28th Street following the shooting around 12:30 a.m.

The victim found there was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call Det. P. Mansfield (804-646-6996).