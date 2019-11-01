Man fighting for life after daytime shooting in North Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Richmond Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Avondale Avenue just after 1 p.m. for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

At this time, there’s no suspect information. Detectives are currently working to gather additional information that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

