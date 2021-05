RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Thursday night in Richmond’s Southside.

Richmond police say just after 9 p.m., they received calls for random gunfire near Powell and Germain Roads. A short time later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.