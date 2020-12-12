Man fighting for life after Saturday morning convenience store shooting in Richmond

RPD said the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, on 4904 Government Road. (Photos: Dandre Henderson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a Saturday morning convenience store shooting, according to the Richmond Police Department.

According to police, when the victim approached the door of the convince store, an unknown suspect confronted him. After the two began to argue, the suspect shot the victim multiple times.

RPD said the victim’s injuries are considered life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.