Man fighting for life after Saturday night stabbing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a Saturday night stabbing, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 9400 block of Plum Court at about 7:45 on July 10, for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said once at the scene, they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CCPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.