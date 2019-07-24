Man fighting for life after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital following a Tuesday morning shooting in South Richmond.

Richmond Police told 8News that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Chicago Avenue in the city’s Manchester neighborhood shortly before noon. There they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.