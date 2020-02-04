Man fighting for life after Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond.
It happened at around 11:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. 20th Street. Responding officers found a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that a Richmond Police spokesperson described as life-threatening.
An 8News viewer who lives in the area said more than a dozen bullet casings were visible at the scene and that a nearby home was struck as well.
It is unclear whether or not police have a suspect in custody at this time.
