HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Henrico that left one man fighting for his life in the hospital early Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Henrico Police received an emergency call for a shooting in the 5000 block of Sulky Drive.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male with life-threatening injuries.

He has been taken to a local hospital.

Police are collecting evidence and are looking for answers from the community. Call HPD at 804-780-1000 with any information.