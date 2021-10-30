Man flees traffic stop in Dinwiddie, setting off State Police manhunt

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Dinwiddie County may have seen a heavy police presence today, as state and local forces searched for a man who fled a traffic stop early this afternoon.

Virginia State Police Sergeant Dylan Davenport told 8News the man was stopped by a state trooper on Ferndale Road because his vehicle had no inspection sticker.

The driver pulled over, but gave conflicting information when questioned regarding his identity. The trooper attempted to arrest the driver, but he fled the scene.

State Police and local officers searched the area, but Davenport said that as of 3:25 p.m., those efforts are concluded.

According to State Police, the man is not in custody, but they are not seeking public assistance at this time.