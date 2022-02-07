Man follows, sexually assaults two women in aisles of Stafford County Walmart

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect who assaulted two female customers at the Walmart on Washington Square Plaza Sunday.

The first incident happened at 1:16 p.m., according to Stafford police. It happened in the curtain aisle of the Walmart. The victim reported a Hispanic male grabbed her buttocks with both hands and then left the store.

The suspect was described as wearing dark grey sweatpants, a royal blue hoodie, a blue mask, a dark hat and dark shoes.

The second incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. in the camping aisle of the same Walmart. The victim reported noticing the suspect following her throughout the store. She told police she went in different areas of the store to avoid the suspect — but he continued to follow her.



Photos of suspect in Walmart by Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

When she got to the camping aisle, the suspect threw a towel on her head and grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect left the store after the assault.

The suspect description was the same in both assaults. However, during the second assault, the suspect had on a black long-sleeve shirt and black hat. The suspect is believed to have left the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658-4400.