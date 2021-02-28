Man found dead following shooting incident on Newton Rd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Hampton Sunday morning.
Hampton Police say they are currently investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2100 block of Newton Road. The call for the incident came just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim, a still-unidentified man, was prounounced dead from gunshot injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
This is the same complex where police found a 39-year-old man dead following a separate shooting incident less than 12 hours earlier. Police have not confirmed whether the two shootings are connected.
