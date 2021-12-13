Man found dead in alleyway with gunshot wound near Hull Street in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway near Hull Street in Southside Richmond this morning after a man was found dead in an alleyway with a gunshot wound.

Around 8:44 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street for reports of a person down.

Once officers arrived, they found an adult male in an alley down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715.