RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man died and another man was injured after a shooting in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Richmond Police officers responded to the aggravated assault shooting just before 9 p.m. on South 22nd Street on Sunday, Oct. 16.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, another man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds determined to be non-life-threatening.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man who died at the scene.

Police believe the incidents are related, and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927.