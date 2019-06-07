Man gets 10 years for sexual assault of woman at Louisa County campground

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old man who was found guilty in June for raping a woman at a Louisa County campground the year before was sentenced to 10 years, Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert M. Wood announced on Monday.

Jason Karsten was convicted of raping a woman he was introduced to by his sister on June 30, 2018. According to the evidence presented at the trial, the victim, a 38-year-old woman, traveled to the campground with a male friend and three children, according to a release from Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Wood.

Karsten’s sister knew the victim’s friend and introduced him to her. The victim socialized with Karsten and others at the campground during the day and into the evening.

Evidence from the trial revealed that the victim and Karsten walked to a lake and began to swim. The victim told the court that she asked Karsten to stay away from her in the water, but he refused. She testified that Karsten grabbed her, pushed her down onto the lakebed and raped her.

The victim said she tried to escape Karsten’s grasp and that she immediately told her friend and child about what took place.

Karsten denied having any sexual contact with the victim in an interview at the scene with a Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy. In a second, thorough interview with the Sheriff’s Office, Karsten changed his original story and informed authorities that he had consensual intercourse with the victim.

While the victim could not remember certain details about the night of June 30, 2018, the court ruled that the victim, “was clear and unequivocal in what had transpired and that her testimony was corroborated by other evidence presented by the Commonwealth at trial.”

“Through its sentence, the Court sent a strong message that Louisa County will not tolerate sexual assault and that law enforcement agencies in Louisa County are committed to seeing justice done for the victims of crime,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo said in a statement after the sentence.

